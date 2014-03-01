Ahead of Sunday’s match in Sardinia against Cagliari, Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has been fielding questions at his press-conference. Once again the topic of conversation got around to the future of his star striker Andrea Belotti, who is being courted by both Chelsea and Manchester United.



When asked what the future held for the 23-year-old, Mihajlovic explained that; “Everyone likes him, me, the fans, everyone. Belotti is not a player of this era but if he remains or not depends on many things. He’s happy here I know that and would be willing to stay. I hope he remains as long as I do however, I do not know”.



“The President has already stated that if the €100 million release clause is met then it will be up to the player himself”.

The Italian international currently shares the lead at the top of the Serie A goalscoring charts with 23 for the season. He’ll be odds-on with the bookmakers to add to that tally on Sunday.