

Torino have won only once in their last 10 Serie A encounters with Napoli (a 1-0 win in March 2015): suffering eight defeats in the process, including each of the last four matches.



The Granata have lost their last two home league games against Napoli: they have been beaten by the Azzurri in three consecutive Serie A games on home soil only once before, between November 1951 and September 1953.



The last draw in Turin between these two sides in Serie A came in November 1995: since then, there have been three wins for the hosts and four for the guests.



Torino are unbeaten in their last six league fixtures and have never conceded more than one goal in these six games. However, they have drawn four of these matches.



Napoli have failed to score in three of their last five league games: over this period, they have mustered an average of 15 shots per game, while they had attempted 19.4 shots per game in the previous 11 fixtures.



Napoli have kept a clean sheet in six of the last 10 Serie A match-days, including three of the last four on the road.



11 different players have scored for Torino in Serie A this season: only Udinese and Juventus have found the net with more players (12 apiece).