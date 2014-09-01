Torino are negotiating a new deal with Andrea Belotti, and have been for a while now, we

Fabrizio Romano writes that the striker was very tempted to join AC Milan, his childhood club.

He had, in fact, agreed to join the Rossoneri on a five-year deal.

He went and spoke to president Urbano Cairo this summer in July, and told him about how he’d be happy to move to the Rossoneri, but without wronging the Granata.

The scorer of 39 Serie A goals since the beginning of the 2015-2016 season, the young Bergamo native has an

100 million release clause in his deal. He said that he wouldn’t try to force a move.

Milan had, in fact, only offered

50 million, plus Gabriel Paletta and M’Baye Niang, so nothing happened.

Now, Belotti could be set to earn almost

3 million a year including bonuses, but also to talk about an eventual release clause.



Fabrizio Romano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte