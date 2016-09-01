Torino confirm AC Milan talks for €100 Chelsea & Man Utd target

Milan and Torino's management met up yesterday at the Casa Milan as they discussed numerous topics. Here is what Gianluca Petrachi had to say after their meeting with Milan in an interview with Sportitalia :



" I didn't know much about Mirabelli so I was pleased when he called me and that he wanted to meet me. We discussed about numerous topics since he is new at Milan and he asked me a few things. Belotti? Yes we had talks concerning Belotti since Mirabelli has always liked him even if he did not tell me what his budget was going to be. It won't be easy for an Italian team to get Belotti because of his high costs. He is strong, dynamic and down to earth. Every coach would want to have him and he always works very hard to improve his game. I would love to keep him because I was the one who found him. He knows that if a big club arrives then he could leave Torino. I consider Milan a big club historically speaking but at the moment they still aren't a top club on the pitch. As I said it won't be easy for an Italian team to get him".