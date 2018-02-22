Torino, Petrachi: 'We want to keep Belotti and aren't ruling out Balotelli'

Torino sporting Gianluca Petrachi, ds of Turin, spoke to Premium Sport ahead of his team’s match against Napoli. The hot topic, of course, is Andrea Belotti but he also spoke on the possibility of bringing in Mario Balotelli, not ruling out that idea along with Belotti staying.



"The coach will have the opportunity to evaluate players and have more certainties for the future in these three matches, but we must finish the season well and then think. Belotti is our captain and point of reference, we will do our best to keep and begin the season with him. Balotelli is a remote hypothesis at the moment"



AC Milan have had their sights on Belotti after his stellar 2016-17 campaign in which he scored 26 Serie A goals. He has seen a downturn this time around with only 9 goals in the league.

