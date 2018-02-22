Torino president Urbano Cairo has once again made it clear that he won’t be selling Andrea Belotti for less than

100 million.

The Granata chief said as much to Tuttosport in an interview published this morning. Could it be a reaction to our recent exclusive, in which we let it be known that the

100m

We suggested that Il Gallo’s lack of performance this season - he’s only scored nine times in Serie A action - could lead the Rossoneri and Torino to agree a lower price, because the former are still very much interested.

Yet Cairo doesn’t want to drop his price by a penny: “Belotti only needs back luck to forget where he lives. I’m defending him because his season has been heavily affected by injuries. He need to be understood and encouraged, we need to wait for him.”

“His contractual position is clear: if a foreign club shows up with

100m on the table, then Belotti will leave the Toro. Otherwise, he will remain. I’ve never flinched, so much sot that at the beginning of the summer window I had already decided not to sell him. And that’s what happened.”

Cairo even shot down rumours claiming that Belotti wanted out “I’ve not heard of this, absolutely not. Rather I think I know how much he wants to smash things after such an up-and-down season.”