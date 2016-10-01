Torino President Cairo: "I sacked Mihajlovic due to first half of season"

Torino President Urbano Cairo was interviewed by SportItalia regarding the reasoning behind sacking Serbian coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.



Cairo underlined that he didn't sack Mihajlovic because of the Coppa Italia quarterfinal loss to Juventus but for how the team has been performing as a whole this season: "I was not happy with Mihajlovic. We have a competitive squad but there is no continuity. The decision to sack Mihajlovic was not based on yesterday's defeat but I did not like the results of the team in the first half of the Serie A season."



The Granata President was asked why he decided to choose former Napoli and Inter manager Walter Mazzarri who has been out of a job since leaving Watford in the Premier League last season, stating that: "I am happy with Mazzarri, we have the right feeling."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)