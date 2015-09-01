Torino President: ‘Nobody has called me to trigger release clause of Chelsea and Man Utd target’
15 April at 19:20No secret that Andrea Belotti is one of Europe’s most wanted strikers at the moment as the 23-year-old has netted 24 Serie A goals so far this season and is the league’s top scorer alongside former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko.
Belotti is a transfer target of Chelsea and Manchester United. The Blues have already taken the first steps to sign the player in the summer although Antonio Conte is reportedly not willing to match the player’s € 100 million release clause although he will make a second offer to Torino in the next few days.
Torino President Urbano Cairo talked to Sky Sport today to provide a transfer update on his striker confirming that nobody has shown interest in paying Belotti’s release clause.
“The player is wanted by many clubs, most of them come to watch him in action but there are no news at the moment”, Cairo said.
“There is a release clause included in his contract and there are no time limits to activate it. The clause, however, can only be activated by foreign clubs. As of today, nobody has yet called me to pay Belotti’s release clause, at the moment I see no club willing to pay as much as € 100 million to sign Belotti.”
