The Serie A season is coming to an end and the transfer market is about to come alive. At Torino, a player that certainly is in the centre of the attention, Andrea Belotti, could end up staying with Il Toro for next season.

In fact, the club's president Urbano Cairo spoke about his striker, declaring that he will remain in Turin for next season.

"I don't regret not selling Belotti last year, the goal is to keep him even for next season and get off to a good start," Cairo stated in an interview with GR Parlamento.

Cairo also took some time to speak about the Scudetto race, stating that Napoli needs to 'keep their feet on the ground'.