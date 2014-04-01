Torino president says €100m Man Utd target can leave even if release clause is not met

No secret that Torino star striker Andrea Belotti is one of Manchester United’s priority targets as the Red Devils are already planning their future without Zlatan Ibrahimovic who could either stay at the Old Trafford for one more season or end his career at the club in June. The Italy star is only second to Antoine Griezmann in Mourinho’s transfer shortlist with both players who have a € 100 million release clause included in their contracts.



Talking to Radio Rai, on Monday morning, Torino President Urbano Cairo provided a very interesting transfer update regarding the 23-year-old striker.



“When I included a € 100 million release clause in Belotti’s contract somebody thought it was an excessive fee, now they think it’s not enough. I think nobody will come here to trigger his release clause and it would be better for him to stay for one more season at Torino. I’ve read he’s happy here and I’ll need to talk to him. He can still improve, play one more season for us, play the world [next year] cup and then we’ll see.”



