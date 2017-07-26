Urban Cairo spoke to Sky Sport concerning Andrea Belotti, and closed the door onthe Milan target. '' Belotti? He is a great striker, but Toro is not just Belotti. There are Zappacosta, Ljajic, Benassi, Barreca and many young talents like Lynaco and Bonifazi. Belotti is the tip of the iceberg, is returning from a very good championship and I expect him to do well in view the World Cup."

MARKET - Cairo also talked about the market both in and out of Toro, “Will there be an exhange between Torino-Milan? Surely Belotti will play with Toro's shirt. If we can put the word down to silence these voices? Absolutely yes, Belotti remains with us. Niang and Paletta? I'm not talking about players in other clubs. As if others do, I do not like it, so I do not think it's right to do it. However, they are great players. Zapata? He is great, but we have Belotti and other things in attack. I think Napoli will keep him.”



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated

David Baleno