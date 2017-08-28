Torino sporting director says that future of Chelsea target 'out their hands'
28 August at 13:30Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has said that the future of forward Andreas Belotti will be out the club’s hands should a bid come in reaching the 100 million euros mark, with Chelsea still circling around in hope of nabbing the clinical Italian.
The Torino sporting director told Rai Sport: “Surely it would lead to a situation where it doesn’t matter what we say and it will be the player who will have to decide.
“For now, we have not received any offers which could make us uncomfortable.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has kept a close eye on Belotti all summer, and despite bringing in Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, the former Juventus wants to bring another striker to Stamford Bridge to bolster the club’s firepower up-front.
Belotti has a 100 million euro release clause in his contact, and so the situation would be out of Torino’s hands should an offer meet that.
