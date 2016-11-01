Torino striker agrees to Celta Vigo loan switch

Torino striker Lucas Boyé is on the verge of completing a loan move to La Liga side Celta Vigo, according to the latest reports from SportItalia.



Since joining the Granata from River Plate on a free transfer back in the summer of 2016, the 21-year-old has found playing time very difficult to come by.



He previously struggled to secure a starting berth under Siniša Mihajlović, who preferred to deploy the likes of Iago Falque, Andrea Belotti and Adem Ljajić in his attacking trident.



Things look unlikely to change under new boss Walter Mazzarri, under whom M’baye Niang has performed well so far.



Therefore, with no sign of things changing for the better anytime soon, the Argentine and his entourage have taken the decision that his development as a player would be better served elsewhere. He will be hoping to be given a regular chance to impress under former Barcelona assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzué.



(SportItalia)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)