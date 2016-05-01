Torino to sack Mihajlovic, here's what it means for Niang's future

Torino are on the verge of sacking manager Sinisa Mihajlovic following last night’s Coppa Italia defeat to rival Juventus. The Serbian manager has severely underwhelmed as Gianpiero Ventura’s replacement, and a series of decisions and results has convinced team president Umberto Cairo that it’s time to cut his losses.



In 57 Serie A matches at the helm of the Toros, Mihajlovic has won only 18 times while losing 15 and drawing 24 matches. This season has been especially frustrating as Torino languishes in the middle of the standings at 5-4-10 (25 points). Adding to Cairo’s headache is the acquision of M’Baye Niang, a favorite of the managers.



Torino made the most expensive transfer in their history when they have already shelled out €2 million and will pay Mihajlovic’s former club, AC Milan, another €12 million at the end of the season. With the forward’s poor performance, and now the sacking of his most vocal supporter, it’s likely Niang will be moving on as well.



It is understood that Cairo is waiting to sack Mihajlovic as he wants to lure Walter Mazzarri to Stadio Grande Torino.

Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio)