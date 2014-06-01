Torino to wear commemorative shirt marking anniversary of Chapecoense tragedy

On the 28th November 2016 – exactly one year ago today – the plane carrying the Chapecoense squad to Medellín crashed near the Colombian capital city. The Brazilian side were en route to face Atlético Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana final. 71 out of 77 passengers died in the accident, including almost the entire Chape squad, placing the entire football community into a state of mourning.



The tragedy immediately brought memories of Il Grande Torino to the forefront of people’s minds, when one of Italy’s greatest ever sides were wiped out in similar circumstances.



In solidarity with the Santa Catarina club, Torino players will wear special commemorative shirts this Saturday night during their match at home to Atalanta. Toro will swap their usual colours in favour of Chapecoense green. Only 1,500 replicas will be produced and sold, the proceeds of which will be sent to the families of those who died in such a tragic manner.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)