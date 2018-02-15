Paulo Dybala could be a surprise inclusion in Massimo Allegri’s Juventus team to face Torino in the Derby della Mole on Sunday.



According to today’s edition of

Argentine strikercould be a surprise inclusion in Massimo Allegri’s Juventus team to face Torino in the Derby della Mole on Sunday.According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport , the 24-year-old, who has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury against Cagliari in early January, has battled back to fitness and is at the disposal of his coach for Sunday’s big game.

Dybala, who has been seeking dietary advice from Guilano Poser, who is also the nutritionist for Lionel Messi, has also been working on his posture through the use of kinesiologia which ensures every muscle in the body receives the maximum amount of energy.



In a strange coincidence, when Dybala returned from an injury lay-off in 2016, the first game he took part in was, of course, Il derby della Mole. Juventus won that game 3-1; Dybala and the rest of the team will be looking for the same sort of outcome on Sunday.