Torino: We're holding on tight to €100m Milan target
15 February at 16:10Urbano Cairo claims that he wants to hold onto striker Andrea Belotti.
Speaking to RMC Sport, he said that he wanted to “hold onto him tightly”.
“I compare him to Ciccio [Francesco] Graziani,” he continued, referring to the €100 million clause that he has tagged onto the striker.
“The clause owes to a promise I made in case a suitor showed up, but I’m holding onto Belotti tight.”
The striker was an absolute star over 18 months between last season and the previous campaign, netting 38 Serie A goals.
The comments come in the wake of the 24-year-old’s recent goal against Udinese, a welcome contrast to the last few months, in which he has struggled to find the back of the net, only netting five Serie A goals in the current campaign.
We suggested in a recent exclusive that Belotti’s struggles could be opening the door to Milan, the club he has supported since he was a child. The Rossoneri expressed their interest in last summer’s spending spree, but were scared off by the very expensive price.
Go to comments