Urbano Cairo claims that he wants to hold onto striker Andrea Belotti.

“I compare him to Ciccio [Francesco] Graziani,” he continued, referring to the

100 million clause that he has tagged onto the striker.

“The clause owes to a promise I made in case a suitor showed up, but I’m holding onto Belotti tight.”

The striker was an absolute star over 18 months between last season and the previous campaign, netting 38 Serie A goals.

The comments come in the wake of the 24-year-old’s recent goal against Udinese, a welcome contrast to the last few months, in which he has struggled to find the back of the net, only netting five Serie A goals in the current campaign.

We suggested in a recent exclusive that Belotti’s struggles could be opening the door to Milan, the club he has supported since he was a child. The Rossoneri expressed their interest in last summer’s spending spree, but were scared off by the very expensive price.

he said that he wanted to “hold onto him tightly”.