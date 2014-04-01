Torino 'won't sell' €100m Man United target until next year
05 May at 14:45Torino owner Urbano Cairo insists that Andrea Belotti is staying in Turin ‘for another year’.
Emphasizing that the Manchester United and Arsenal target’s €100 million pricetag is ‘fair’, the Granata president went on to talk about his young star.
“He’s got an €100 million release clause at only 23? It’s a fair price, I think. And only for overseas: there is no such clause in Italy. You want to know why? Because I’m not selling him.
“He’s staying another year at Torino, scoring another 30 goals, and that will be good for both us and him.
“What does Belotti have to envy of Higuain? Belotti has scored with his left, with his right, with his head… all he’s missing is a chested goal,” he told the Gazzetta dello Sport in an extended interview ahead of this weekend’s Derby della Mole, which pits his Torino side against Juventus.
“Do you know what the best part is? Belotti is the first to say that he still has a lot to learn, he’s so humble that he refused to appear on “The Lords of Football” [a Sky Italia show]… ‘because I’m not one of them yet’, he said.”
“And Higuain has something to envy of him: his age.”
“It seems a lifetime that he hasn’t scored because he’s gone dry in two games? It’s because he wants to score so much that he sometimes does too much, like arguing with Maxi Lopez.
“He must have kept those goals in store for the Derby: he’s the kind of guy who doesn’t score in two games, then bangs in a hat-trick the next time.”
