Torreira shows Serie A giants and Everton why they should match his €25m release clause
03 February at 21:30Sampdoria star Lucas Torreira scored his fourth Serie A goal this season this evening. The Uruguay starlet netted a brilliant free kick in the first half against Torino. The 22-year-old managed to find the net of the goal also thanks to the help of his teammate Edgar Barreto who ‘disappeared’ from the wall in front of Torriera to let the ball past Salvatore Sirigu.
Torreira has been imposing himself as one of the best midfielders playing in Serie A this season and the interest of clubs like Everton, Inter and Juventus is the consequence of his amazing performances.
Torreira scored a gem against Juventus this past November and the player has already revealed that he is likely to leave Sampdoria at the end of the season.
Gool de Lucas Torreira de tiro libre para el 1 a 0 de la Sampdoria vs Torino.
The player has a € 25 million release clause included in his contract and despite his short stature, he seems to be destined to a great future in a top European club. His physical strength, his vision and his free-kick skills would make him a perfect regista for any European club, also in a physical league like the Premier League.
That’s why Everton should not think twice about signing him in the summer. The Toffees, however, may have to face the competition of some top Serie A clubs.
Gioiello
Lorenzo Bettoni
