Sampdoria star Lucas Torreira scored his fourth Serie A goal this season this evening. The Uruguay starlet netted a brilliant free kick in the first half against Torino.who ‘disappeared’ from the wall in front of Torriera to let the ball past Salvatore Sirigu.Torreira has been imposing himself as one of the best midfielders playing in Serie A this season and the interest of clubs likeis the consequence of his amazing performances.​Torreira scored a gem against Juventus this past November and the player has already revealed that he is likely to leave Sampdoria at the end of the season.The player has aHis physical strength, his vision and his free-kick skills would make him a perfect regista for any European club, also in a physical league like the Premier League.That’s why Everton should not think twice about signing him in the summer.@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni