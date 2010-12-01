Tottenham Hotspur has reacquired defensive help. They have recalled central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday.The American gained significant first-team playing experience. The 20-year-old made 17 appearances, and even scored a goal in his debut against Bolton.The Spurs have been looking for defensive help for their stretch run. With four competitions, Mauricio Pochettino has been concerned with player fatigue. However, rather than spending lavishly on a backup, they’ve found the answer within their system.