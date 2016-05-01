Tottenham alerted as Lazio boss confirms star striker will leave

Tottenham have emerged as possible contenders for Lazio star Keita Balde whose contract expires in 2018. The Senegalese striker has also attracted the interest of Inter and Juventus but reports in Italy have claimed earlier this week that Spurs will soon make a € 30 million bid to sign him.



Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi talked about the Keita situation during today’s press conference in Roma and confirmed that he is expected to leave the capital in the summer.



“We’ll have to replace him as we have to replace [new Southampton signing] Hoedt. He [Keita] is not available at the moment, we have to complete our team, the club’s technical director is aware that we need two new players in these positions.”



“Chievo is my only problem, I am not worried about players and transfer news. There will be a bad pitch in Verona and it’s going to be very hot. We must forget the Supercup win and after the International break we’ll focus on Europa League.”

