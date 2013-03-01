Tottenham and Arsenal join Juventus in race for Germany International
19 March at 12:50Arsenal and Tottenham have emerged as possible contenders for Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka whose contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in June 2019. SportBild in Germany claims that the Gunners have joined their city rivals and the Serie A giants in race to sign the promising midfielder who is not intentioned to sign a contract extension with his club, at least for now.
Goretzka has six goals and two assists in 30 appearances with the Bundesliga giants so far this season and Juventus have been scouting the 22-year-old for very long time as the Italian’s director of sport Fabio Paratici is a long time admirer of the talented midfielder.
Juventus will be looking to sign one new centre midfielder and although Goretzka being on the Old Lady’s transfer shortlist, Lyon star Corentin Tolisso is the bianconeri priority target for the summer transfer window. Tottenham and Arsenal will also be looking to strengthen their midfield trying to sign the Germany International in the summer.
