Tottenham and Juventus target hints at Barcelona exit
12 March at 15:30Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur target Andre Gomes has dropped a hint about leaving Barcelona soon enough, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The 24-year-old Gomes, who joined Barcelona from Valencia in the summer of 2016 under the tutelage of Luis Enrique, has failed to settle in at the club. This season, he has endured a disappointing period, having failed to score or assist even once in 23 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans.
And in an interview with Mundo Deportivo(via Ilbianconero), Spurs and Juventus target Gomes has hinted that he might have to leave the Nou Camp soon enough, handing encouragement to the Premier League giants and the Italian giants in the hope of signing him.
He said: "I'm not well now, I'm not able to make the most of my potential here. The first six months at Barcelona were positive, then things changed and for me, it was like hell because I felt more pressure and because of that, I couldn't make the most of my potential."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
