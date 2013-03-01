Tottenham and Liverpool in race to sign the ‘Malian Vardy’
19 March at 11:15Premier League giants Tottenham and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Porto striker Moussa Marega, SportBild reports. The 25-year-old striker has been liked with Leicester City star Jamie Vardy as both players have suddenly risen from the obscurity to the most important stages of European football.
Marega was playing in France’s lower divisions before Porto signed him last summer and loaned him out to Vitoria Guimaraes. Scorer of 12 goals in 21 appearances with the LigaNOS side, Marega is imposing himself as one of Portugal’s most interesting strikers.
The 25-year-old has seven appearances with Mali national team and Liverpool scouts are said to have been scouting him for long time although the Reds will have to deal with Tottenham as Spurs are also interested in signing the talented striker who has a € 40 million release clause included in his contract with Porto.
Marega’s loan spell at Vitoria Guimaraes ends at the end of the season but his contract with Porto runs until 2020.
