Tottenham agree to terms with an English international who was on Chelsea's radar, the latest
03 September at 20:28After Davinson Sanchez and Fernando Llorente, Tottenham are now ready to "steal" another player from under Chelsea's nose. According to the Daily Star, Ross Barkley will transfer to Tottenham in 2018 as he agreed to join them instead of Conte's team. Let's not forget that Chelsea have also been after him this past summer but Barkley seemingly preferred the Spurs as he reportedly turned down a last minute deal to join the Blues.
Ross Barkley appeared in 39 goals last season for Everton as he scored 6 goals for the club. His current contract is set to expire in 2018 as he will seemingly join the Spurs in January. This is another blow for Conte as the Italian tactician hasn't been too pleased with his club's transfer policy... .In the end, Chelsea signed Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Davide Zappacosta, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Alvaro Morata this past summer. Diego Costa is also still with the club as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid failed to find an agreement as of now...
