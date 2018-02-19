Tottenham, Arsenal target is on the verge of leaving Bordeaux
19 February at 18:45Arsenal and Tottenham have seen the transfer path cleared in their ongoing pursuit of Malcom, with Bordeaux boss Gustavo Poyet confirming that the Brazilian is likely to leave in the near future. The highly-rated 20-year-old became a much sought-after asset during the winter transfer window, with two north London rivals marking him out as a top target.
Poyet appears resigned to that happening, with the former Chelsea midfielder acknowledging that his side need to brace themselves for the imminent departure of a “special” talent.
He told Marca: “He is a special player who can win matches on his own. He is often double-marked because his talent is that special, and in January we were nervous because we almost lost him to the Premier League.”
“We must prepare for this because sooner or later he will leave.”
Malcom had netted seven times for Bordeaux before the January window opened, with those efforts bringing him to the attention of sides elsewhere.
