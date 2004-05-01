Tottenham have won their last two games against Brighton in all competitions, winning 2-1 in the FA Cup third round in 2004-05, and 2-0 in a League Cup fourth round tie in 2014-15.



Brighton won the last league meeting between these sides, 2-1 in a home match in April 1983.



Spurs have only lost one of their eight home meetings with the Seagulls in all competitions (W4 D3), 0-1 in a league match in October 1981.



Brighton have failed to win on their three previous trips to Wembley Stadium – losing the FA Cup final to Manchester United 4-0 in a replay after a 2-2 draw, and losing the 1991 second tier play-off final 3-1 against Notts County.



Brighton & Hove Albion have attempted fewer shots than any other side in the Premier League this season (135).



Brighton have picked up just one point (W0 D1 L3) and scored just one goal in their last four Premier League matches.



Son Heung-Min has been involved in nine goals in his last 11 competitive appearances for Tottenham Hotspur (six goals, three assists).



Harry Kane has now scored 50 goals for Tottenham Hotspur and England in 2017, netting a goal every 81 minutes on average this year.