Tottenham are set to pip PSG to a young defensive talent.

The Argentine paper claims that the deal is 90% done, despite the fact that PSG want a fourth defender to bolster their back line with, something they’ve arguably not done since David Luiz moved to Chelsea last summer.

Only a few weeks ago, it looked like PSG were close to him, but he has misgivings about playing in Paris, where there are three established names - including the home-grown Presnel Kimpembe.

The report is still a surprise, seeing as Foyth looked close to agreeing to personal terms with Foyth.

A star at the Under-20 World Cup, Foyth is valued at around €13million (£11.75m).

Tottenham have come under some fire for not signing any big names. With Kevin Wimmer struggling, signing another central defender (Federico Fazio has left) would allow Toby Alderweireld to move out to the wing.

that Tottenham are close to landing the Estudiantes star.