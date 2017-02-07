Tottenham consider summer bid for Man Utd defensive outcast
08 February at 19:50Tottenham are considering signing Manchester United defender Luke Shaw in the summer transfer window as the Englishman is getting little game time at the Old Trafford so far this season. The former Southampton star has only played 14 games in all competitions under José Mourinho and is one of those players who could be leaving the Red Devils at the end of the season.
The interest of Spurs comes as Manchester United are being linked with Tottenham’s Danny Rose and Danny Rose and Yahoo Sports (via Metro) claim the two Premier League clubs could set up a player-swap deal in the summer transfer window.
Shaw has already played under Mauricio Pochettino and the Argentinian tactician is said to be willing to work with the former Southampton star also at the White Hart Lane. Shaw’s current Man Utd deal expires in June 2018. He moved to the Old Trafford in 2014 for € 37 million.
