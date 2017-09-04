Tottenham sent feelers to Celtic for star striker Moussa Dembele.

They wanted the French Dembele to join the near-homonymous Mousa Dembele as an alternative to Harry Kane.

Spurs didn’t make an offer for him, however.

Dembele was stunning last season, netting a hat-trick in a 5-1 mauling of Rangers and scoring 19 goals in 36 games, all at just 20 years of age.

The former Fulham man was scouted by Real Madrid and Barcelona last season, as his Celtic team prepared to face the Catalans in Champions League action. Dembele ended up netting five goals last season in the major European competition.

“The light isn’t far away! #Dembelition.” he posted online, adding “soon I’ll be back.”