Tottenham enquired after Celtic star, Barcelona target
04 September at 16:40Tottenham sent feelers to Celtic for star striker Moussa Dembele.
They wanted the French Dembele to join the near-homonymous Mousa Dembele as an alternative to Harry Kane.
The Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City target was the subject of interest from Mauricio Pochettino, Yahoo Sports claim.
Spurs didn’t make an offer for him, however.
Dembele was stunning last season, netting a hat-trick in a 5-1 mauling of Rangers and scoring 19 goals in 36 games, all at just 20 years of age.
The former Fulham man was scouted by Real Madrid and Barcelona last season, as his Celtic team prepared to face the Catalans in Champions League action. Dembele ended up netting five goals last season in the major European competition.
The French star recently wrote online that he would return soon, having missed the start of the season due to injury.
“The light isn’t far away! #Dembelition.” he posted online, adding “soon I’ll be back.”
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments