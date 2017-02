Tottenham are interested in signing promising Leicester City winger Demarai Gray, according to the London Evening Standard. The Spurs bosswants to add some young, promising players to Tottenham squad and has added the 20-year-old winger to his shopping list. Gray is not the only Premier League yountester to be linked with a move to North London in the summer as the likes Wilfred Zaha and Ross Barkley are also on the Spurs watch-list.​Tottenham are said to be long-time admirers of Gray and would sign him to replacewho is struggling to live up to expectations at the White Hart Lane.Gray’s Leiecester City contract runs until 2020. The U21 England International has three goals and five assists in 29 appearances with the Foxes so far this season.