Tottenham enter race to sign Leicester City promise
12 February at 17:00Tottenham are interested in signing promising Leicester City winger Demarai Gray, according to the London Evening Standard.
The Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to add some young, promising players to Tottenham squad and has added the 20-year-old winger to his shopping list. Gray is not the only Premier League yountester to be linked with a move to North London in the summer as the likes Wilfred Zaha and Ross Barkley are also on the Spurs watch-list.
Tottenham are said to be long-time admirers of Gray and would sign him to replace Moussa Sissoko who is struggling to live up to expectations at the White Hart Lane.
Gray’s Leiecester City contract runs until 2020. The U21 England International has three goals and five assists in 29 appearances with the Foxes so far this season.
Leicester signed him on a permanent € 5 million deal from Birmingham in January 2016 which means Gray was part of Leicester City’s squad that won the first Premier League title in their history.
