Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against Everton (W5 D5), their longest such run against them since a run of 13 between 1997 and 2003.



Everton haven’t won away in the league at Spurs since November 2008 (1-0), drawing three and losing five since then.



The Toffees’ last three visits to Wembley Stadium have ended in 1-2 defeats – against Chelsea in the 2009 FA Cup final, Liverpool in the 2012 FA Cup semi-final and Manchester United in the 2016 FA Cup semi-final.



Everton have won only one of their last 43 Premier League away games against one of the ‘big six’ (1-0 at Man Utd in December 2013) – drawing 15 and losing 27.



Having not lost any of their first six Premier League games under Sam Allardyce (W3 D3), the Toffees have now lost their last two.



Just 29.6% of Everton’s Premier League points this season have come away from home (8/27), the lowest ratio in the division.



After losing their first home Premier League game at Wembley vs Chelsea, Spurs are unbeaten in their last 10 at the ground in the competition (W6 D4).