Could Tottenham be lining up Heung-Min Son in a surprise move against Juventus tonight?

The former Bayer Leverkusen star has already scored three times in the Champions League, but was excluded in the first leg at the J Stadium, Erik Lamela being lined up instead.

But Mauricio Pochettino seemed to give the 25-year-old the nod in the pre-game press conference.

"He needs his manager to pick him", Pochettino said, "I am happy with him.”

"He is doing a fantastic job, having a very good season, scoring goals."

Tottenham have an edge in the second leg, having come back from two goals down to level the first leg of their Round of 16 clash, 2-2.

The Korean took his total seasonal tally to fifteen goals in all competitions with a double against Huddersfield at the weekend - including three in the Champions League - as Spurs consolidated their grip on fourth place in the Premier League.