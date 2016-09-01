Tottenham in €30m bid to sign former Man Utd promise
30 January at 14:30Tottenham are interested in signing Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha and, according to an exclusive report of The Sun, the Spurs are ready to offer € 30 million to sign the 24-year-old striker before the January transfer window shuts.
Zaha has four goals and eight assists in 21 appearances with the Premier League side so far this season and Tottenham are considering signing him to bolster their attacking department given that Argentinian winger Erik Lamela is out of action since October and that former AZ Alkmaar Janessen has been struggling to live up to expectations in his first season at the White Hart Lane.
Zaha is a former Manchester United striker but his time at the Old Trafford was not unforgettable for the Red Devils’ fans as the Ivorian striker only registered four appearances with the club scoring no goals.
Crystal Palace completed the player’s transfer one year ago and Tottenham are now willing to make him their January transfer priority as the player’s national team Cote d’Ivoire have been eliminated from the AFCON and the player is heading back to England.
Share on