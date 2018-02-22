Tottenham in talks with Ranieri, who is leaving Nantes

Claudio Ranieri is high on Tottenham’s list, according to a recent report by Presse Ocean.



In fact, the French outlet claims that the North Londoners have held talks with the Tinkerman in case Mauricio Pochettino leaves.



The Italian, who recently won the Premier League to general surprise with Leicester City, has a deal with the Canaries until June 2019, but isn’t getting on well with the club.



He is under fire from club president Waldemar Kita for not having won in seven games. The Yellow & Green were in the Europa League spots until not long ago, but are now tenth.



Ranieri also skipped the club’s recent anniversary by claiming that he couldn’t find a parking spot.



The former Chelsea Coach isn’t getting on with the squad according to rumours, and it appears that they’ve given up on him.



This news isn’t recent, Presse Ocean claiming that one of Ranieri’s four assistants put an end to the group’s French lessons because “we won’t be here next season.”



