Tottenham have joined the race for Thomas Delaney, according

​Everton and Burnley are also interested in the Bundesliga game, whose forefathers moved to Denmark to escape the potato famine, and whose grandfather was born in the United States.

Born and raised in the Scandinavian country, he impressedlast season, making thirteen appearances for Bremen as the Greens climbed back up the ranks to finish eighth.

He has made a shockingly good start to the current season, scoring five goals.

Reports indicated that Everton had tried to sign him in the summer, but were turned away.

Despite interest from them and their

He could be available for as little as

15 million, according to the latest reports, and the rumour mill has fellow Danish international