Tottenham have joined the race to sign teen sensation Kylian M'Bappe

The 18-year-old Monaco striker has scored seven Ligue 1 goals this season, adding five assists and attracting interest from all over Europe, especially Barcelona.

Now, however, it looks like a former Ligue 1 player wants the teen forward to move to Tottenham. His name? Mauricio Pochettino, a PSG alumnus who always keeps a keen eye on the French league.

Mbappe is being compared to former Monaco man Thierry Henry, beating his record as the youngest Monaco player to ever score in Ligue 1, smashing in his maiden goal aged 17 years and two months against Troyes.

There’s more: former Monaco Coach Arsene Wenger - someone who knows Henry better than most - claims that M’Bappe has “similar qualities and potential”.

“[He’s]

“The potential is similar, after that if he has the same level of motivation, desire and intelligence that Thierry has, and the next two to three years will tell us that, then he can be very promising.”

"The potential is similar, after that if he has the same level of motivation, desire and intelligence that Thierry has, and the next two to three years will tell us that, then he can be very promising."



