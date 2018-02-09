Tottenham join chase for Watford midfielder
10 February at 10:30Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to make a move for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.
The 25-year-old Doucoure hasn't just been one of Watford's best players this season, but has been one of the Premier League's best midfielders as well. He has mad 25 starts for the Hornets this season and has scored seven times, assisting twice on his way.
The Daily Mail says that Mauricio Pochettino is interested in bringing the Malian to North-London this coming summer, with Liverpool and Arsenal also interested in him.
It is said that Pochettino was very impressed by Doucoure's performance against Chelsea on Monday. The midfielder's deal runs out in 2020 and while Watford are aware of interest from other clubs, they are looking to tie him down to a new deal that will make him earn more than 80,000 pounds a week.
If they do sell their prized asset though, Doucoure will cost more than the 20 million pounds record fee that the Hornets received for Odion Ighalo's sale to Changchun Yatai last year.
Go to comments