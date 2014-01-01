Tottenham join Chelsea and AC Milan in race to sign unhappy Napoli star
29 April at 15:20Tottenham have joined Chelsea and AC Milan in race to sign Napoli star Fauzi Ghoulam who is contracted with the Serie A giants until 2018 but has no intention to sign a new deal with his club.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported AC Milan met representatives of the Algeria International yesterday as the rossoneri are planning to replace their wantaway defender Mattia De Sciglio with Napoli’s 26-year-old star.
The talented left-back is on a € 800.000-a-year deal at Napoli and the partenopei have offered him a new € 1.8 million-a-year deal. Ghoulam, however, has demanded a € 2.5 million-a-year salary throwing his Napoli future into doubt.
La Gazzetta dello Sport (via mondonapoli) claims the player’s wife wants to remain in Naples to grow the couple’s child and that may persuade the Algerian left-back to sign a contract extension with the club.
Bayern Munich have also been monitoring the situation of Ghoulam as they are looking for a long-time replacement for their captain Philip Lahm who will retire at the end of the season.
