Tottenham join Juventus in race for North Korean starlet
16 January at 18:20Tottenham have joined Juventus in race to sign North Korean starlet Kwang-Song Han, Il Corriere di Torino (via ilbianconero) reports.
The 19-year-old striker is currently out on loan at Perugia (Serie B) and has netted seven goals in 19 appearances so far this season. The North Korean ace, however, is contracted with Cagliari until 2020 and Juventus have already opened talks to sign him.
The Old Lady have met Cagliari chiefs several times in January but has failed to wrap up a deal yet.
Han, in fact is not the only Cagliari player Juventus are interested in as the bianconeri have also set their sights on the talented Italian midfielder Nicolò Barella.
Juventus and Cagliari are on very good terms having already finalized a few deals in the last few years. Han, however, is one of the most talented strikers in Italy at the moment and it is believed that it may be complicated for Juventus to complete the signing of both players in the current transfer window.
Meantime Tottenham are also monitoring the situation and Juventus are aware of their next Champions League rivals.
