Tottenham jump to front of the queue for Everton star
22 March at 19:07Tottenham are in pole position to sign Everton star Ross Barkley, The Sun reports.
The British tabloid claims that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has ‘stolen a march’ on Arsenal for the signing of the talented Englishman who is contracted with Everton until 2018.
Arsenal and Chelsea are also reported to be monitoring the performances of the 23-year-old star who has five goals and seven assists in all competitions with the Toffees so far this season.
Tottenham are long time admirers of the England International although the North London club boss Mauricio Pochettino had had concerns over Barkely’s chances to adapt to life playing alongside Dele Alli.
The Sun, however, claims that the club do not have Pochettino’s same concerns and will make an offer to take him to North London when the summer transfer window opens.
Everton boss Ronald Koeman has suggested that Barkley could be leaving Everton in the summer: "There is no ultimatum, but it’s normal, it’s business. I think the player needs to understand this.
"I spoke to Ross about a new contract and it is up to the board to get that contract over the line, but that is normal.
"At Southampton we had Nathaniel Clyne and he didn’t sign a new contract and we sold him”, the Dutchman said.
Go to comments