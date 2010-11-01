Tottenham-Juve: bianconeri fears grow as Bernardeschi knee examination postponed
19 February at 16:15Federico Bernardeschi could skip next month’s Champions League clash between Juventus and Tottenham due to a knee injury.
The Italy star picked up a knee injury during yesterday’s derby clash against Torino and was forced out the pitch in the second half after that he had replaced another injured Juventus star: Gonzalo Higuain.
The Argentinean has been diagnosed with an ankle injury but his physical situation suggest he should be available to play at Wembley on the 7th of March.
As for Bernardeschi, the situation is slightly more complicated. The injured knee of the former Fiorentina star, in fact, is still inflamed which makes it impossible for Bernardeschi to have trustworthy medical examinations.
The 24-year-old was supposed to undergo a medical test today but according to Sky Sport (via ilbianconero), Juventus have decided to postpone it to tomorrow.
Due to the nature of Bernardeschi injury, it is possible that the player will be forced to skip Juventus’ return leg against Tottenham.
Bernardeschi played the whole first leg against Spurs and was awarded a penalty kick in the first half after being fouled by Ben Davies.
Lorenzo Bettoni, reporter in Turin
