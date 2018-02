Federico Bernardeschi could skip next month’s Champions League clash between Juventus and Tottenham due to a knee injury.The Italy star picked up a knee injury during yesterday’s derby clash against Torino and was forced out the pitch in the second half after that he had replaced another injured Juventus star: Gonzalo Higuain.The Argentinean has been diagnosed with an ankle injury butAs for Bernardeschi, the situation is slightly more complicated.which makes it impossible for Bernardeschi to have trustworthy medical examinations.The 24-year-old was supposed to undergo a medical test today but according to Sky Sport (via ilbianconero), Juventus have decided to postpone it to tomorrow.Due to the nature of​Bernardeschi played the whole first leg against Spurs and was awarded a penalty kick in the first half after being fouled by Ben Davies.@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni, reporter in Turin