Tottenham take on Juventus at Wembley Stadium today with the bianconeri who will be playing their last game before the Italian Supercup final on the 13of August.The Old Lady did play another game in London last summer when she travelled to the capital of England for the inauguration of the London Stadium with a friendly played against West Ham.Szczesny and Sturaro have been ruled out from today’s clash due to an injury.Calciomercato.com’s Steve Mitchell is attending the game at Wembley and here you can follow our live updates.Here you have the official lineups.4-2-3-1 - Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele Alli; Kane. Coach: Maricio Pochettino