Mario Mandzukic is unavailable for Max Allegri's side



The score is even at 2-2 after a dramatic first leg in Turin - albeit with Spurs holding the away-goal advantage.

After Gonzalo Higuain netted twice inside the opening 10 minutes, Harry Kane pulled one back in the 35th minute to give Spurs hope. Christian Eriksen completed a heroic comeback for Mauricio Pochettino’s men when he fired in an equalizer with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Both teams have injury casualties, with Toby Alderweireld almost certainly out for Spurs with Federico Bernardeschi the same for the Old Lady but Jan Vertonghen and Gonzalo Higuain should be fit to both start.

Based on similar first-leg results, Spurs have been rated as having an 80 percent chance to progress as Mauricio Pochettino and his squad look to add another huge upset to a growing list.

