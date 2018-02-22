Tottenham-Juventus: Probable lineups

London is the scene for tonight’s highly anticipated Tottenham-Juventus Champions League second-leg knockout round matchup.



The score is even at 2-2 after a dramatic first leg in Turin - albeit with Spurs holding the away-goal advantage.



After Gonzalo Higuain netted twice inside the opening 10 minutes, Harry Kane pulled one back in the 35th minute to give Spurs hope. Christian Eriksen completed a heroic comeback for Mauricio Pochettino’s men when he fired in an equalizer with just under 20 minutes remaining.



Both teams have injury casualties, with Toby Alderweireld almost certainly out for Spurs with Mario Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi the same for the Old Lady but Jan Vertonghen and Gonzalo Higuain should both be fit.



Take a look at the lineups you can expect to see.



Tottenham Probable lineup:

Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane



Juventus Probable Lineup:

Buffon; Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Costa, Dybala, Higuain

