Tottenham linked with audacious swap deal for Bayern star
25 April at 17:00Tottenham star Kyle Walker is one of the hottest commodities available in the market with the Englishman who is said to be a transfer target of Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Barcelona. The England International ins of the Premier League’s finest right-backs and all the aforementioned European giants will be looking for a new right defender in the summer.
Totttenham, however, are not open to sell the 26-year-old at any price given that Walker has just extended his stay at the club until 2021.
Bayern Munich, however, could have a small advantage to sign the talented defender as Spurs are reported to be interested in the Bavarians’ star Douglas Costa who is reported to be willing to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.
The Brazilian is not a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti and several big clubs, including Juventus, have set sights on him.
HITC, however, suggests Spurs and Bayern could line-up an audacious swap deal to sign each others’ transfer targets with Walker who would ideally cost Bayern € 15 million plus the Brazilian winger.
