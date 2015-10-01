Tottenham, Llorente: ‘I cried when I left Juventus’

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente will soon return to Italy to face his former club Juventus. The Spaniard spent two years in Turin before moving to Sevilla in 2015. The 32-year-old has released an interview with Tuttosport ahead of his imminent return to the Allianz Stadium.



“It’s always hard to leave Juventus”, Llorente said. “I left Vinovo in tears and I realized that Trezeguet is right when he says that you only understand what Juventus is when you leave it. It’s a big club but it’s like being part of a family. Juventus are really respected abroad.”



“We are a very young squad. We are improving and we’ve already beaten Real Madrid. We dream of getting till the end of this competition. Anything can happen in Champions League. If Juve win against us they can win the title. Juventus are a top club, it will be hard for them to make 102 points like they did when I was there. Napoli are a having a great campaign but I think Juve will win the title again in the end.”

