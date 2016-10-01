Tottenham, Lloris: "Juve are strong but..."

Juventus will be facing Tottenham in the knockout stage of the UCL. Juve fans were generally pleased with this draw since the Bianconeri avoided clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and others. Here is what Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris had to say about facing Juve in an interview with the official website of the Spurs:



"There is a lot of excitement for sure. Juve are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have been to two UCL finals in the last three years. They are a real UCL contender but we are very excited to face them. This will be a huge test for us since Juve have a strong mentality. We know that we have to face the best to go far and that's the Champions league for you, there are many big clubs. We will give it our all and we want to make our fans proud. We will be giving more than our 100% in this tie...".



Tottenham are coming off a solid win versus Stoke as they will be facing Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next week-end.