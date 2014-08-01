Tottenham look at Lamela renewal amidst Inter links
17 February at 12:10Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are considering whether to hand Inter Milan target Erik Lamela a new contract or not.
While Lamela has failed to reach the level that everyone expected him to reach when he signed from Roma as a 21-year-old back in 2013, but he has done well to return from an injury that had kept him out for over 13 months. Since returning from the injury, the Argentine has appeared 14 times in the Premier League and came up with an impressive performance during Tottenham's recent 2-2 draw against Juventus.
ESPN report that Tottenham have the option of renewing Lamela's deal by a single year and the Lilywhites are now considering their options about whether the Argentine's deal must be renewed or not.
Lamela's current deal at the North London powerhouses expires in the summer of 2019 and Serie A giants Inter have already drawn links with him and could yet make a move in the upcoming summer transfer window.
