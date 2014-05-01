Here you have ten things you need to know ahead of today’s Tottenham v Man Utd



Spurs’ only win in their last 15 home Premier League games against Manchester United came in last season’s 3-0 victory (D6 L8).



That 3-0 defeat for the Red Devils is the only time they’ve conceded in their last five Premier League games against Spurs, keeping four clean sheets.



Jose Mourinho has failed to win on his last four Premier League visits to White Hart Lane (D2 L2) and hasn’t won a league game there since August 2005, when his Chelsea side defeated Spurs 2-0.







Spurs have lost more Premier League games against Manchester United than against any other opponent (32) – indeed, in their top-flight history Spurs have lost 77 games against the Red Devils, eight more than they have against anyone else.



Manchester United have failed to score in their last two away league trips to White Hart Lane – in the Premier League era, they’ve only failed to score in three consecutive away games against an opponent twice – Everton (three games between August 2012 and April 2015) and Chelsea (four games between November 2003 and May 2007).



Tottenham could go unbeaten at home for the first time in a league season since 1964/65 (W16 D2 L0 this season).







Jose Mourinho hasn’t seen his side score in an away league game against any of the current top six clubs since January 1st 2015 in a 3-5 defeat at Tottenham while Chelsea manager. Four of the seven games since have finished 0-0 (L3).



Harry Kane has scored against 23 of the 25 clubs he’s faced with Tottenham in the Premier League – though he’s yet to score in six appearances against Manchester United.







Three of Manchester United’s four Premier League defeats this season have been in games played on a Sunday immediately after a European match.

The Lilywhites have won their last 13 home league matches – one short of their club record run of 14 between January and October 1987.